IRS Sets up Stimulus Check Website for Low-Income Residents
Because the Internal Revenue Service is using filed taxes from 2018 and 2019 to determine who to send stimulus checks to, a number of low-income Americans who don’t file have feared they’d be left out when the $1,200 payments start arriving. But now the IRS has fixed that.
The agency on Friday launched a new website to accommodate U.S. residents who might have otherwise fallen through the cracks, such as those who aren’t required to file because they make less than $12,200 a year. The New America Foundation estimates as many as 12 million residents fall into that category. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo News.
Low income residents who don’t file can register to receive their checks by clicking here.