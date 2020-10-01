Iron Maiden announces ‘Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast’ live album
BMGIron Maiden has announced a new live album, Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City, due out November 20.
The 17-track collection was recorded during the metal legends’ September 2019 shows in the Mexican capital as part of their Legacy of the Beast world tour.
“When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same,” says bassist Steve Harris.
He adds, “We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy.”
Here’s the Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast track list:
“Churchill’s Speech”
“Aces High”
“Where Eagles Dare”
“2 Minutes to Midnight”
“The Clansman”
“The Trooper”
“Revelations”
“For the Greater Good of God”
“The Wicker Man”
“Sign of the Cross”
“Flight of Icarus”
“Fear of the Dark”
“Iron Maiden”
“The Number of the Beast”
“The Evil That Men Do”
“Hallowed Be Thy Name”
“Run to the Hills”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.