iPhones Have a Built-In Feature That Can Actually Help You Sleep That Not Many Know About

If you’re a fan of having sound on while you sleep, iPhone has a feature that may help you, and you may not know it.

All iPhones running on iOS 15 or later have a white noise feature that is built-in into the phone.

The setting is labeled as “background sounds” on your iPhone and can be accessed by going to your Settings, then clicking Accessibility, Audio/Visual, and then choosing Background Sounds.

You can choose from several different sounds, including rain, stream, ocean, balanced noise, bright noise, and dark noise. You can also adjust the sound’s volume.