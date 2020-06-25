Inwood Athletic Club To Re-Open On Monday
Inwood Athletic Club members can return to their workouts beginning Monday, June 29th as part of phase 4 Restore Illinois. Brad Staab Executive Director of the Joliet Park District says because the fitness floor can only allow 50 people at a time due to state guidelines, they’re implementing a reservation system. If your reservation is for 8 a.m. you may workout for 90 minutes. Then the gym will sanitized and a new batch of members may enter within the next half hour. Classes will resume, but again with reservations and limited capacity.
Plus good news for parents, summer camp will be open for a shortened session on July 6th.
Phase 4 allows for gyms to be open with the lesser of 50 customers or 50 percent capacity.
Reopening info from Inwood’s website below:
We have been working diligently as we prepare to reopen, and we are incredibly excited to see you back in your fitness home. As we adjust to the Phase 4 protocols set in place by the Governor, please know that things will not operate in the same manner as they used to. We appreciate your patience as we work through this
process.
Among the modifications are the following: Limited hours of operation, reserved time on the fitness floor, reserved group exercise classes, and reserved pool lane usage. Please carefully read the information below detailing the new rules, processes and expectations. We promise to do our part to meet the state issued guidelines and expect that you will do the same. We have always been a great team, and we are confident our members will continue to work with us by practicing personal responsibility. Together we can stay safe and get healthy because we are INWOOD STRONG!
Registration and General Guidelines – (Fitness Floor, Group Ex, Pool)
• All memberships will be activated by Friday June 26th
• We will reopen Monday, June 29th at 4:30am
• Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 4:30am- 8:00pm and Saturday-Sunday, 6:00am-4:00pm
• EFT Membership payments will be drawn on your regular scheduled date
• If you have a paid in full membership, time will be added onto your membership
• If you do not feel comfortable or have been instructed by a physician not to return, you can suspend your
membership for an additional 120 days by contacting Jill Kren at 815-741-7275 x110
• Reservations will be accepted up to 48 hours in advance
• Members in the same household can make multiple member reservations in one call
• Reservations can be made online, by phone 815-741-7275 x100, or in person
• Due to limited staffing, online reservations are strongly recommended
• Masks are required whenever you are not engaged in physical activity
• In an effort to limit contact, staff will not hold members’ personal belongings
• Water fountains and mats will not be available
• The nursery and coffee bar upstairs will remain closed
• You can only access the area for which you have a reservation