Inwood Athletic Club Closed Through Friday After Positive Covid-19 Test
The Joliet Park District has announced that the Inwood Athletic Club will be closed through Friday after a pool member tested positive for Covid-19. The Park District stated that after a thorough review of all the information that was provided, they do not believe any members of the Inwood Athletic Club had contact with the individual. The Park District also announced that with the facility being closed the next three days they will perform a deep cleaning of the pool, fitness floor and locker rooms. They will reopen on Saturday, July 25th.