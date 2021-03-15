Investigation Underway After Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle
WJOL has learned that pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night in Joliet. It was approximately 8:56PM, Officers responded to the intersection of East Cass Street and Walnut Street in reference to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male was eastbound on East Cass Street approaching Walnut Street at which time his vehicle struck a 40-year-old male pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to Silver Cross Hospital with life threatening injuries. This crash is currently under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.