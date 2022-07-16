      Weather Alert

Investigation Underway After Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old

Jul 16, 2022 @ 6:49pm

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced the death of a 15-year-old University Park male. On Saturday morning at 5:55 am, authorities were called to the 900 block of Fiesta Drive after receiving a report of gunfire. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies discovered a male teenager who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the juvenile was declared deceased a short time later. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the University Park Police Department in the investigation. 

