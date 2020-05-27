Investigation Underway After Body Recovered From Dersden Lock and Dam
The Grundy County Coroner‘s office along with the Department of Conservation is investigating discovering of a body in the water at the Dresden Lock and Dam. The body was found around 5:00am on May 26th by employees of the lock and dam.
The coroner states there was a boating incident in Kankakee on May 7, 2020 when two men fell into the waters of the Kankakee River and were not recovered. Working with Conservation Officers in Kankakee County and Grundy County along with the families it has been determined the identity of the body found Tuesday morning to be of William C. Veasley, 42 years of age from Matteson, Illinois.
Examination took place late this date with cause of death being drowning.