Investigation Underway After Body Discovered Along Joliet Roadway

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a dead body was discovered by a city employee. It was just after 12:00 pm Friday that officers were called to the area Louis Ray Parkway and South State Street. A city of Joliet street department employee called 911 after located a dead body just off of Louis Ray Parkway. Officers on the scene found a badly damaged Kawasaki ZX600 at the scene was well as evidence of a crash.
Police have told WJOL that the victim is preliminarily identified as a 29-year-old male Joliet resident. The Will County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The roadway was closed for several hours for the investigation of the crash. Further identification of the victim and manner of death with be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The cause of this crash is still currently under investigation. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident is urged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Division at (815) 724-3010.