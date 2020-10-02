Investigation Underway After a Woman and Child Found Dead in Lockport
WJOL has learned of the death of a 32-year-old woman and a 14-month-old child in Lockport. It was at 8:17am that Lockport Police received a call from the 900 block of S. Hamilton St. regarding a female who was found in her home deceased. When officers arrived, they located a 32-year-old female deceased; her wrists had been cut. Additionally, officers located a 14-month-old female who was also deceased. The caller was a relative of the 32-year-old female.
The 14-month-old did not have any apparent signs of trauma to her body. The causes of death for both of the deceased will be determined following an autopsy by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation into the deaths is ongoing. The Lockport Police Department does not feel that there is any threat to the community at this time.