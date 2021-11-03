      Weather Alert

Investigation Continues Into Deadly Shooting in Joliet Township

Nov 2, 2021 @ 10:20pm

The Will County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation into the deadly weekend shooting in Joliet Township. Two people were killed, and more than 12 others were wounded early Halloween morning at a party. Witnesses told detectives that two men opened fire from a porch that was over the backyard crowd. It was 12:30am at 1018 E. Jackson Street that detectives say multiple gunshots were fired during the incident.

Detectives have interviewed over 70 individuals but several have refused to cooperate. Witness statements, videos and tips made detectives aware of several individuals who were at the party but have not talked to authorities.

One male victim remains in critical condition in an area hospital. Two victims continue to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and the remaining victims have been released.

