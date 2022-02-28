      Weather Alert

Investigation Continues After Human Remains Discovered in Joliet Township

Feb 28, 2022 @ 5:38pm

The office of Will County Coroner is providing an update after human remains were discovered last week in Joliet Township. It was on February 23rd, that the remains were discovered in the 700 block of Patterson Road.  The Coroner’s Office Cold Case Squad is investigating the case. The remains are being taken to the University of Illinois Forensic Anthropology division for further studies, to determine the age and sex of the remains. DNA will be profiled by the Will County Sheriff. The Will County Coroners Office has submitted this case to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System The Will County Coroners Office urges family of missing individuals to contact their local Law Enforcement Agencies to give a DNA sample.

 

 

 

