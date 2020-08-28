FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Introducing the “Brokini” . . . a Bikini for Men?

If you liked Borat’s bathing suit but want to show 8% less skin, this is for you. Two guys from Toronto have launched a new line of bathing suits, called the “brokini,” a bikini for men.
It’s not a two-piece, so it’s not really a bikini. There’s a single strap that goes over one shoulder. So it’s more like a skimpier version of André the Giant’s wrestling singlet… But with fun patterns.
They’ve got two versions for sale, at Brokinis.com. One with pineapple polka dots, and a pink-and-white one that’s covered with flamingos. Each suit costs $40.
(Here’s the “Fineapple” and the “Bromingo.”)