FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Introducing the “Brokini” . . . a Bikini for Men?

Aug 28, 2020 @ 10:06am

If you liked Borat’s bathing suit but want to show 8% less skin, this is for you.  Two guys from Toronto have launched a new line of bathing suits, called the “brokini,” a bikini for men.

It’s not a two-piece, so it’s not really a bikini.  There’s a single strap that goes over one shoulder.  So it’s more like a skimpier version of André the Giant’s wrestling singlet…  But with fun patterns.

They’ve got two versions for sale, at Brokinis.com.  One with pineapple polka dots, and a pink-and-white one that’s covered with flamingos.  Each suit costs $40.

 

(Here’s the “Fineapple” and the “Bromingo.”)

