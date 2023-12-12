Introducing Skijoring, Your Dog’s Winter Sport

Would you take your pup skijoring? The obscure winter sport is similar to cross-country skiing, except your dog is pulling you through the snow. Is this like the Grinch letting his little dog, Max, pull him in his sleigh?

It’s more similar to skiing or sledding, except without the heavy sled, making it easier for the dog and human, alike. So, it’s more of a joint effort, really.

The sport is ideal for healthy, active dogs who weigh more than 30 pounds. Humans should already be comfortable on cross-country skis.

Some festivals, like Minnesota’s Great Northern, feature friendly skijoring races. If you care to try it yourself, more and more winter resorts in Montana and Colorado have begun to offer the fun winter sport!

