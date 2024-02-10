Introducing Broccoli-Infused Chocolate

Valentine’s Day is a big day for chocolate fans. But if you hand someone THIS, maybe you deserve to get dumped . . . Chocolate infused with BROCCOLI is now a thing that exists. A broccoli grower in the U.K. called Tenderstem partnered with a chocolate company for it. They’re calling them “Tender-Choc” . . . even though “Broc-Choc” was right there for the taking. Each box has nine pieces of dark chocolate filled with a blend of cream and puréed broccoli. But sadly . . . or thankfully . . . you can’t buy them. They only made a limited number of boxes, and just people in the U.K. can enter to win them.

(Dexerto)