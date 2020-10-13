Interpol’s Paul Banks & RZA working on new Banks & Steelz music
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CoachellaInterpol‘s Paul Banks and RZA are working on new music with their collaborative project, Banks & Steelz.
The Wu-Tang Clan rapper revealed the news during an interview with NME, and shared that he and Banks have been “sending each other tracks” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got a song that we just finished…called ‘The Pains of Love,’” RZA said. “And I think in COVID, the song is funny, because the pains of love is something that we’re willing to endure.”
“That’s people who are locked up with each other and can’t go out for months,” he added. “Can you endure that? The joy of love? Well how about the pain of love?”
Banks & Steelz released their first and, so far, only album, Anything but Words, in 2016.
Interpol, meanwhile, released their latest album, Marauder, in 2018.
By Josh Johnson
