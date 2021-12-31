Interesting Food Facts!

• Cranberries — You could play handball with cranberries? Cranberries have also been called bounce-berries because when they’re ripe, they bounce like rubber balls.
• How to Get Rid of Garlic Breath – Have garlic breath? Scientists found that apple, lemon juice, parsley, spinach, green tea, and mint were the most effective foods to neutralize the offensive scent of garlic.
• Why Onions Make You Cry – The strong smell of onions has nothing to do with why you’re crying as you cut them. When you cut into an onion, you release a strong sulfur compound that wafts upwards toward your eyes. When the gas reacts with the moisture in your eyes, it begins to burn, creating those all-too-familiar onion tears.
• Where Pound Cake Got Its Name – In the 1700s, pound cake was thus named because the recipe contained one pound each of flour, butter, sugar, and eggs. Compiled by thedailymeal.com.