Inmate Escapes Cook County Jail By Disguising Himself As Another Inmate
A search is underway to find an inmate who escaped from the Cook County Jail over the weekend after disguising himself as another inmate. The Sheriff’s Office says Jahquez Scott pretended to be Quintin Henderson, who was scheduled to be released Saturday night. When corrections officers called Henderson’s name for discharge, Scott stepped forward while wearing a mask and signed release papers before exiting the jail. Scott was arrested the day before on a weapons charge while on parole for battery of an officer. Henderson is now being held on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon. The incident is under investigation.