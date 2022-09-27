Ingrid Andress releases “Seeing Someone Else” to hot AC radio, pens personal letter to her 23-year-old self

Warner Music Nashville

Ingrid Andress is releasing her first single to pop radio.

Following the release of her new album, Good Person, Ingrid is sending the cross-genre ballad “Seeing Someone Else” as an official single to hot AC Tuesday.

The singer credits her fans for the encouragement, noting on Instagram that their confidence in the song inspired her to make it a pop release.

In a letter written to her 23-year-old self, which references the song’s lyrics, Ingrid tells her younger self to follow her dreams and let go of a relationship that was holding her back: “I think you’re seeing who I used to be/I bet you wish I was the girl that you met/Out at a bar making a mess of 23.”

“I need you to stop seeing the person you’re seeing right now, because they are not seeing you for the beautiful person you’re becoming. You’re about to embark on a long, crazy, adventurous journey to becoming an artist, and they are holding you back from starting,” she shares. “With every year, you discover something new about yourself, and you grow. This person is not discovering the same things you are, and it’s incredibly difficult to be in a healthy relationship that means something if you aren’t growing together.”

“Seeing Someone Else” is the second single released off Good Person, following the top 10 country hit “Wishful Drinking,” featuring Sam Hunt.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.