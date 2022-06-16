INGRID ANDRESS READIES SOPHOMORE ALBUM

Ingrid Andress will release her sophomore album, Good Person, on August 26th. She co-wrote and co-produced all 12 songs on the album including one called “Pain,” which she has officially released along with the video.
Ingrid said, “Making this album was one of the most painful processes I’ve ever been through, but it was also the brightest and the best. The first album was me trying to discover who I was as an artist, but the last two years forced me to really sink into what my reality was and what I was feeling. It led me to what this album is, which is me realizing I wasn’t happy and that I needed to fix it . . .”
Ingrid currently sits in the Top 25 at country radio with her single “Wishful Drinking” featuring Sam Hunt.
She joins Keith Urban on his 52-date North American The Speed of Now World Tour beginning on Friday (June 17th) in Tampa, FL.
