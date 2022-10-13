INGRID ANDRESS PREMIERES EXCLUSIVE APPLE MUSIC SESSIONS EP

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ingrid Andress is the latest artist to join Apple Music in-studio to record a brand new, exclusive, spatial audio EP as part of the Apple Music Sessions series. She performed “Feel Like This,” and her current Top Five hit, “Wishful Drinking” featuring Sam Hunt, as well as a cover of The 1975’s “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).”

Ingrid continues on The Speed of Now Tour with headliner Keith Urban in Savannah, GA tonight (Thursday, October 13th), followed by weekend shows in Knoxville, TN and Charleston, WV.

Ingrid released her sophomore album, Good Person, in August.

