INGRID ANDRESS MANAGED TO PUT A FEW HAPPY SONGS ON NEW ALBUM

Ingrid Andress‘ introduction on Facebook book reads “sad piano songs + tequila = your new BFF (me),” however with the release of her new sophomore album, Good Person, she tells us she might have to consider changing that. “That sums it up right there pretty much – sad songs and tequila, although I will say there are some happy songs on this next album which is definitely new for me so I probably have to come up with a new . . . well, I mean half the album said so I guess that’s still true.”

Ingrid sits inside the Top 10 and climbing with “Wishful Drinking” featuring Sam Hunt.

She continues on The Speed of Now Tour with Keith Urban on Thursday (September 1st) in Stateline, NV.

