Ingrid Andress loves to quote movies!

Apr 8, 2021 @ 4:51pm
Empty comfortable red seats with numbers in cinema

If you can quote lines from Ingrid Andress’ favorite movies – Bridesmaids and Wedding Crashers – chances are she’ll become instant friends with you…so, what is it about those movies that she loves so much?

“Those movies are so funny! They are just so well written and…uh! They just bring me so much joy. Like some of the comedic lines in those movies, I will quote all the time! And if somebody gets the quote…we become friends. Because you just have to know those quotes in those movies.”

