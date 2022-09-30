INGRID ANDRESS LIKES TO ‘AMP UP’ SONGS

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

There are artists who like to perform all of their songs exactly as they are on their albums in concert, but Ingrid Andress is not one of them. She tells us that she likes to shake things up during live performances and give her audience something a little unexpected. “There are a lot of songs that I play that we amp up basically for the live version because sometimes songs don’t translate as well depending on what instruments you use or how much energy you’re using so to me creating live versions of songs is super fun because it opens up another level of creativity sort of like a round two on a song.”

Ingrid continues on tour with Keith Urban, playing tonight (Friday, September 30th) in Oklahoma City and tomorrow (Saturday, October 1st) in Fort Worth, TX.

She continues climbing the charts with her Top Five hit, “Wishful Drinking” featuring Sam Hunt. Ingrid released a song called “Seeing Someone Else” to pop radio earlier this week.

