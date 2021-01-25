Indoor Dining Resumes In Much Of State
Indoor dining is back in much of Illinois. State health officials announced Saturday that indoor dining had officially opened for the first time since late October under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen for indoor service, but at 25-percent capacity or 25 people per space. Tables will be limited to no more than four people indoors or six people outdoors, and face coverings must be worn at all times except when seated and actively eating or drinking.