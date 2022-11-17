98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Indiana Man Admits To Illegally Importing Live Catfish Into Will County

November 17, 2022 12:15PM CST
An Indiana man is admitting to importing more than 26-hundred pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois without a permit.  Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Indiana, pleaded guilty last month.  The case was filed in Will County following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police Invasive Species Unit.  Importing fish or other animals without permission poses a risk to the state’s native wildlife populations.

