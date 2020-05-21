Indiana Dunes National Park to reopen Porter Beach on Saturday
A popular Beach destination for many Chicago area residents is set to open this Saturday just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter, Indiana will re-open but there’s a catch. Officials will be monitoring beachgoers to make sure they adhere to coronavirus pandemic safeguards.
The national park temporarily closed its portion of Porter Beach on May 6, citing “unsafe health conditions” including a lack of social distancing.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that park officials intend to close the beach again if visitors are found to be disregarding pandemic precautions. Here’s the complete story from WGN-TV.