      Weather Alert

Indiana AG Recommends No Charges Over Fetal Remains Stored By Deceased Doctor

Dec 31, 2020 @ 11:27am

The Indiana Attorney General is recommending no charges after concluding an investigation of a deceased Gary abortion doctor who stored thousands of fetal remains at his suburban Chicago home. Authorities found more than 22-hundred preserved fetuses last year in the garage of Ulrich Klopfer’s home in Crete Township. Klopfer operated clinics in South Bend and Fort Wayne, Indiana before he died in September 2019. Indiana AG Curtis Hill concluded Klopfer acted alone and no criminal charges would be filed in the case.

Popular Posts
Bears-Packers Kickoff Moved
Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip, Here's How
Zac Brown Band and Brantley Gilbert Offer Live Concert for Free - to Benefit Veterans
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 8 Tricks from Sleep Experts - If 2020 Anxiety Keeps You Awake
Want To Travel Next Year? You May Need A Vaccine Passport