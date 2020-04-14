Independence Boulevard Improvements Begin this Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that starting this week safety improvements on Independence Boulevard (Illinois 53) from Renwick Road (Illinois 7) to Murphy Drive, in Romeoville, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
The project, which consists of shoulder repairs and the installation of centerline and shoulder milled rumble strips, is expected to be completed in early October.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Details on other construction projects in IDOT's District 1 are available at www.travelmidwest.com.