Incubus shares statement encouraging voting: “Democracy is not a spectator sport”
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABAIncubus has shared a statement encouraging fans to vote during this Tuesday’s U.S. Election Day.
“As musicians we use our voices (as well as our appendages) to express ourselves,” writes frontman Brandon Boyd. “Doing so all these years has, for us, highlighted the importance of self expression both individually and collectively.”
“Whether as a band or as a society, we lean in, put our heads together and decide the kind of world we want to inhabit,” he continues. “Make sure you go out and express yourself this week and cast your vote. We are voting on the kind of society we want to be.”
Boyd feels that the election will decide “the kind of world we want to leave to our children and grandchildren.”
“We are voting on the way the rest of the world perceives Us,” Boyd writes. “CAST YOUR VOTE!”
“Remember that Democracy is not a spectator sport,” he adds. “Without every eligible participant playing, it withers and dies on the field. Let’s put our heads together and make beautiful music.”
By Josh Johnson
