Incubus postpones May tour dates due to COVID-19
Credit: Julian SchratterIncubus has postponed their run of headlining shows in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement from the band reads, “We regret to announce that all of our headline tour dates in May are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution for our fans, tour crew and venue staff.”
The “Drive” rockers promise that they’ll reveal the rescheduled dates “as soon as we can.”
Visit IncubusHQ.com for all ticket info.
In July, Incubus is scheduled to launch a U.S. tour with 311 and Badflower. That run is currently still a go.
Meanwhile, a new Incubus EP, titled Trust Fall (Side B), will arrive on April 17. The five-song collection includes the previously released singles “Into the Summer” and “Our Love.”
