Incubus cancels summer tour with 311 & Badflower
Credit: Julian SchratterIncubus has canceled the band’s upcoming U.S. tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summer run, which also included 311 and Badflower on the bill, was set to begin July 15 in Auburn, Washington, and continue on into September.
“As much as we want to see everyone this summer, we need to put the safety of our fans, crew and venue staff first,” Incubus says in a statement.
Ticket-holders will be contacted regarding refunds. For more info, visit IncubusHQ.com.
Incubus released a new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in April.
