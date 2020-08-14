Incubus’ Brandon Boyd teases solo album featuring “mostly covers”
Jeff Hahne/Getty ImagesIncubus frontman Brandon Boyd has been working on a new solo album.
Speaking to NME, Boyd says the upcoming record will consists of “mostly covers,” which he’s been recording while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been writing music for 30 years and I’ve never put out an album or EP that was just interpreting other people’s songs,” he explains. “It’s been all original work.”
Boyd adds that the songs he’s covering for the record are ones that he felt he could “reinterpret” or “feel unrealized.”
“They’re beautiful but there’s something about them that the artist themselves weren’t fully aware of,” he says. “So I’m trying to see it through a different pair of eyes.”
Boyd released his first and only solo album, The Wild Trapeze, in 2010.
Incubus, meanwhile, just dropped a new EP called Trust Fall (Side B) this past April. Boyd adds in the interview that more new material will be coming once the band can return to the studio.
“We’re definitely gonna make more records,” Boyd says. “It’s just the coronavirus situation has kept us from being in a room together.”
“Our band room is sitting there disinfected and just pregnant with potential, but we haven’t been able to get in there yet,” he continues. “So as soon as we can get in there, we are going to be very excitedly writing because there’s a whole universe of things to write about.”
By Josh Johnson
