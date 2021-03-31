Increased COVID-19 Hospitalizations Preventing Move To Bridge Phase
Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations are preventing Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase of the reopening plan. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced over 24-hundred new COVID-19 cases yesterday, along with 17 additional deaths. Nearly 14-hundred people in the state are hospitalized for virus-related illnesses, with 121 on ventilators. IDPH says the state can’t move to the Bridge Phase until hospitalization numbers consistently drop.
In Region 7 of Will and Kankakee Counties, COVID related hospitalizations is up. Sixty people are being treated with COVID related illnesses, that’s up 15 patient from 11 days ago.