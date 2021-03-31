      Weather Alert

Increased COVID-19 Hospitalizations Preventing Move To Bridge Phase

Mar 31, 2021 @ 9:09am

Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations are preventing Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase of the reopening plan. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced over 24-hundred new COVID-19 cases yesterday, along with 17 additional deaths. Nearly 14-hundred people in the state are hospitalized for virus-related illnesses, with 121 on ventilators. IDPH says the state can’t move to the Bridge Phase until hospitalization numbers consistently drop.

In Region 7 of Will and Kankakee Counties, COVID related hospitalizations is up. Sixty people are being treated with COVID related illnesses,  that’s up 15 patient from 11 days ago.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
New mass vaccination site coming to Joliet
LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County
Off-Duty Joliet Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Battery
Getting More Popular: Naming Kids after Herbs and Spices - But Not 'Herb'