      Weather Alert

Incoming Plainfield North HS Freshman Wins 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby

Jul 25, 2022 @ 11:42pm

Incoming Plainfield North High School freshman Logan Huegel won the 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, California last weekend. He was named the champion after hitting 29 total home runs including 14 homers in the final round. This is not the first time that Huegel’s competed in a home run derby. At 11 years old he qualified for the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in 2021 he finished in third place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Huegel has said that he plans to play baseball at Plainfield North High School.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
Netflix Has Added a New Charge to Your Bill
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
SCOTTY McCREERY LANDS FIFTH NUMBER ONE HIT
Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’
Connect With Us Listen To Us On