98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Bossman
5:00am - 10:00am

In Honor Of National Rum Day, Kenny Chesney Introduces New Blue Chair Bay Rum Flavor

August 16, 2022 6:06PM CDT
Share
(Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic)

Today (Tuesday) is National Rum Day, and to celebrate, Kenny Chesney has announced a brand-new flavor to his Blue Chair Bay Rum collection, Mocha Rum Cream.

In an Instagram post, Kenny said, “Hi everybody, it’s Kenny Chesney saying Happy National Rum Day and I’m also very thrilled to say we are releasing Mocha Rum Cream on September 1 as a limited-time offer.”

According to the official site, the new rum features, an intricate blend of well-brewed coffee mingled with a rich chocolate flavor.”

Mocha Rum Cream joins the previously released flavors, Pineapple Rum Cream, Key Lime Rum Cream, Banana Rum Cream, Coconut Spiced Rum Cream, and Mango Rum Cream.

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

10 Country Songs About Growing Up - Which Will Make You Bawl Like a Baby

Recent Posts