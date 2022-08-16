In Honor Of National Rum Day, Kenny Chesney Introduces New Blue Chair Bay Rum Flavor

(Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic)

Today (Tuesday) is National Rum Day, and to celebrate, Kenny Chesney has announced a brand-new flavor to his Blue Chair Bay Rum collection, Mocha Rum Cream.

In an Instagram post, Kenny said, “Hi everybody, it’s Kenny Chesney saying Happy National Rum Day and I’m also very thrilled to say we are releasing Mocha Rum Cream on September 1 as a limited-time offer.”

According to the official site, the new rum features, an intricate blend of well-brewed coffee mingled with a rich chocolate flavor.”

Mocha Rum Cream joins the previously released flavors, Pineapple Rum Cream, Key Lime Rum Cream, Banana Rum Cream, Coconut Spiced Rum Cream, and Mango Rum Cream.