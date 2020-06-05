In her interracial marriage, Eve admits to having “difficult conversations” about racism

Ollie Millington/RedfernsRapper Eve admits that, amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, she and her husband, who’s white, have been having “difficult” conversations.
During a recent episode of The Talk, Eve revealed that she’s been having “some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations” she’s ever had with her husband Maximillion Cooper.
“But, at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing,” she added.
“I don’t know his life through his eyes,” Eve shared with her co-hosts. “He doesn’t know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that’s what the nation — that’s what the world — has to do.”
Eve continued, “Yeah, it’s going to be uncomfortable, but we have to be okay with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.”
She shared she finds calmness in seeing the unity and diversity of people gathering during peaceful protests.
“Beautiful, peaceful protests with their fists in the air and their hands in the air and all different colors and genders all together on one knee,” she shared. “That’s what actually keeps me from getting too emotional.”
By Rachel George
