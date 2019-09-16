In Eddy We Trust, Bears Answer One Question but Have Others to Solve
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates his game-winning field goal after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Bears won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
There’s Good news and bad news after the Bears 16-14 victory over the Broncos in Denver yesterday. Any memories of the Bears Double Doink Kick from the NFC Playoffs last year can be put in the rear view mirror after Eddie Pineiro hit the game winning field goal from 53 yards as time expired. Eddie was 3 for 3 yesterday also connecting from 52 and 42 yards. In fact Pineiro is 4 for 4 so far this year including his field goal in the week 1 Packers 10-03 loss. The other piece of news was Mitch Trubisky, who basically was silent most of the game. The Bears QB stepped up and threw a 25-yard pass to Allen Robinson on fourth-and-15 from his 40-yard line to set up the game winning kick with 1 second left. Yesterday’s game was full of twists and turns especially at the end. Former Bears Defensive Coordinator, now Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, opted for a 2-point conversion after scoring with less than a minute left in the game.
The Bears did run the ball more yesterday with 16 rushes for 59 yards but the offense was stagnant most of the game. The defense which looked good most of the game, was chewed up in the 4th quarter and had no answers for Broncos QB Joe Flacco. After 2 games and a 1-1 record there’s still of lot of questions for this team. Next up, A Monday Night Football Matchup against the Redskins in Washington next Monday night.