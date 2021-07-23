In case you missed it Toby Keith And Others Are Inducted Into The Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fam

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced their class of inductees on July 13th. Amy Grant and Toby Keith were among the songwriters who received the honor. Let Akins, Buddy Cannon, and John Scott Cheryl will also be celebrated along with the 2020 inductees at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at the Music City Center on November 1st. Akins is the father of country music superstar Thomas Rhett and has written or co-written for Brooks & Dunn’s hit, “Put A Girl,” Blake Shelton’s “Honeybee” and some of his son’s biggest hits such as, “What’s Your Country’s Song”, and “It Looks Like This.” Buddy Cannon is responsible for several hits including George Strait’s song, “Give It Away.” John Scott Cheryl is credited for his work with Shenandoah (“Church of Cumberland Road”) Brooks & Dunn (“How Long Gone”) and Josh Turner. (“Would You Go With Me”).