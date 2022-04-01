In A Symbol Of Hope And Awareness Joliet Police Wear Specialized Uniform Patch For Month Of April In Recognition Of Autism Awareness Month

In recognition of Autism Awareness, Joliet Police Officers have been given the opportunity to wear the specialized uniform patch on their uniform shirts during the month of April.
According to the latest estimates from the CDC, 1 in 44 children are affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder, a developmental disability that causes a wide range of challenges in social interaction, communication, and behavior. Autism consists of a vast spectrum in which some need varying levels of support while others require near 24/7 care.
The Joliet Police Department recognizes the challenges, stress, and uncertainty that individuals with Autism and their families navigate on a daily basis. It is our hope that this patch serves as a symbol of awareness as well as a symbol of hope to our citizens that are affected by Autism to any degree.