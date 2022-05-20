Impulse Buying Survey

A new survey by Slickdeals reveals that 64% of people have increased their impulse shopping in 2022. Other findings:
– The average person spends $314 per month on impulse purchases. That’s up from $276 per month in 2021.
– 41% of people are spending more on essentials because of inflation.
– 52% of people make impulsive purchases when shopping online.
– 70% of people are more likely to spend impulsively while on their phones in bed.
– Most common unplanned purchases … clothing (35%) followed by food and groceries (30%), household items (29%), shoes (28%) and consumer technology (27%),