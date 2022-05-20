      Weather Alert

Impulse Buying Survey

May 20, 2022 @ 3:02pm

A new survey by Slickdeals reveals that 64% of people have increased their impulse shopping in 2022. Other findings:

– The average person spends $314 per month on impulse purchases. That’s up from $276 per month in 2021.

– 41% of people are spending more on essentials because of inflation.

– 52% of people make impulsive purchases when shopping online.

– 70% of people are more likely to spend impulsively while on their phones in bed.

– Most common unplanned purchases  …  clothing (35%) followed by food and groceries (30%), household items (29%), shoes (28%) and consumer technology (27%),

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dining Together Is Good for You - Not Just Because of the Food
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Rid of Hiccups Immediately - Here's How.
Keith Urban Admits Marriage Keeps Him Sober
Kelly Clarkson Concerned with Depth of Hole on her Ranch - Fans Warn 'Stay Away'
Garth Brooks Talks About His New Nashville Bar!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On