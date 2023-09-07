‘Imposter Syndrome’ Is Creeping Up on Business Leaders – Particularly Women – Here’s Why

An industrial workplace bullying and harassment topic. A male employee shouting and gesturing to a female coworker.

Summer is drawing to a close, which means its crunch time, for businesses across the country, to achieve this year’s goals before the holidays.

This can cause more stress and anxiety in the workplace and can impact women more than men.

In a recent federal survey, 27% of respondents reported they had symptoms of an anxiety disorder. That’s up from 8% in 2019, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

A KPMG study finds 75% of female executives, across industries, have experienced “imposter syndrome,” in their careers. That’s a feeling of inadequacy and self-doubt – which makes them continuously doubt if they are qualified enough for the job.

This can cause female executives, in particular, to suffer or endure more anxiety, stress, and burnout.