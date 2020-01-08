Impossible Pork? Yep. And: Impossible Croissan-wich.
The veggie burger craze has swept the country; and now some news is sizzling up, after the announcement of Impossible Pork – coming soon. Impossible Meat CEO Pat Brown has vowed to “stop the need for animals in the food chain,” and now Impossible Foods has been spotted serving samples of Impossible Pork at the Consumer Electronics Show. With the success of Burger King‘s Impossible Whopper, Impossible Foods will soon be releasing the Impossible Croissan’wich at select Burger King locations this month. Dunkin already has a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich. It has been selling out, at several Chicagoland locations.