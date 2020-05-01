Immediate Volunteers (18-64) Needed for Covid-19 Test Site in Joliet
Immediate Need for Volunteers to Staff Testing Sites
Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals – is assisting national organizations by helping to recruit volunteers for testing sites across the country.
The nonprofit has an immediate need for volunteers ages 18-65 to fulfill non-clinical roles at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Joliet @ 2424 W Jefferson Street.
“RAM is ready to help in any way we can, and we are happy to assist these organizations to get people tested,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “This is a great opportunity for individuals at home who want to join in the efforts against COVID-19 in their local community.”
A medical background is not required to volunteer in general support roles. Volunteers will help perform initial eligibility screening, check IDs, confirm appointments, obtain patient consent, assemble specimen kits, assist with registration, deliver kits to vehicles, assist volunteers as they don and doff personal protective equipment (PPE), and direct traffic.
However, we are also looking for nurses, paramedics, and EMTs to fill the clinical support roles.
All volunteers will be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The safety and health of volunteers, staff, and patients are a priority.
You should not volunteer if you or someone you live with is:
- Over the age of 65.
- Experiencing any health issues (diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, lung disease, or immunosuppression).
- Not feeling well or experiencing a fever.
- Infected with the coronavirus.
- Nursing or pregnant.
Remote Area Medical remains committed to its mission to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free quality healthcare to those in need. For more information, or to register to volunteer CLICK HERE.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who can be tested?
- The drive-through testing sites follow CDC eligibility guidelines and are available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, the site is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.
- An appointment is required.
How do people sign up for an appointment?
Who are your lab partners?
- We are working with Quest Diagnostics and eTrueNorth to stand up testing sites across the country.
What type of test is it?
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
How long does it take to get results?
- Quest delivers results within an average of two days.
- eTrueNorth delivers results between three and five days.
Are Walmart pharmacists at the test sites?
- Walmart pharmacists, and other trained medical professionals, are observing and assisting with the swabbing.
- Remote Area Medical (RAM) is helping with on-site volunteer personnel to support administrative tasks such as directing traffic and ID checks at the testing sites.
How are the sites selected?
- HHS, state and local officials, Walmart and our lab partners are selecting the sites based on areas of need.
Is there a cost for the test?
- There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
Is Walmart being paid for these sites?
- No. Walmart is donating our parking lot space, site supplies and materials, and our associates’ time.