IMDb TV Announces New Docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary”
IMDbTV has announced a new docuseries featuring Luke Bryan. “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” is set to air on Amazon Prime’s streaming channel, IMDbTV, and will feature original home videos, interviews, and personal footage. Bryan will serve as executive producer with Kerri Edwards in association with Endeavor Content. Michael Monaco directed the docuseries which is due out this Summer.
ryan has been in the music business for over 20 years. He’s achieved great success with 30 number-one hits and eighty million albums sold.