I’m The Backwards Person!

If you’re driving down the road and spot a group of people running backwards, it’s not a glitch in the Matrix. It’s the hottest new health trend.
Backwards . . . or “retro running” . . . has been around for a while. But it’s trending right now because it supposedly burns more calories. Most sources we saw said 20 to 30% more. And it’s also better for your knees. But it’s also easier to trip and hurt yourself!
So would you be willing to try backwards running to get in shape? A new poll done in England found one in six people would give it a go. 70% said no way.