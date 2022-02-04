I’m The Backwards Person!

      Breaking News
Feb 4, 2022

If you’re driving down the road and spot a group of people running backwards, it’s not a glitch in the Matrix.  It’s the hottest new health trend.

 

 

Backwards . . . or “retro running” . . . has been around for a while.  But it’s trending right now because it supposedly burns more calories.  Most sources we saw said 20 to 30% more.  And it’s also better for your knees.  But it’s also easier to trip and hurt yourself!

 

 

So would you be willing to try backwards running to get in shape?  A new poll done in England found one in six people would give it a go.  70% said no way.

 

