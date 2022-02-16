‘I’m So Broken’ – Kelly Clarkson Quarantined with Her Kids – Calls in to her TV Show

Kelly Clarkson Calls in to Talk Show – Quarantining with her Kids: ‘I’m So Broken’
Kelly Clarkson is required to quarantine with her children, for now, after Covid exposure… But, she’s so “over it.”
Without going into detail, Kelly called in, to her talk show, from home where she is quarantining with her children.
She appeared in her bathrobe, with no makeup, and wearing a satin eye mask.
Actress Taraji P Henson is filling in for her.
Kelly said, “sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining. I’m so tired. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”