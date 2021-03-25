      Weather Alert

Illinoisans Being Advised To Hold On To Coronavirus Vaccination Cards

Mar 25, 2021 @ 12:26pm

Illinoisans are being advised to hold on to their COVID-19 vaccination cards. The vaccine is currently not required in Illinois, but health officials say it could be needed in the future if you plan on traveling or attending large events. Governor Pritzker added that private businesses and venues have the right to ask for proof of vaccination, though it is up to each person whether or not they choose to comply. If a card is lost or misplaced, the health department is keeping track of vaccinations, and a person’s doctor could print out a copy of a patient’s vaccination records if needed.

