      Weather Alert

Illinoisans 16 And Older Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Monday

Apr 9, 2021 @ 12:53pm

Governor J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public. Pritzker announced yesterday that any Illinoisan 16-years old and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday. The governor says 150-thousand first dose appointments will be available to all residents next week at eleven mass vaccination sites in Cook County and the surrounding suburbs. Hospital and county sites throughout the state will also continue with vaccinations.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Cooking Is a Top American Turn-On
Travis Tritt Offers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Some Marriage Advice (He's a 3-Timer, Like Blake)
18-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Joliet
Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock And Sam Williams Join Hank Williams Jr For Surprise Performance
Paranormal Tours rise again at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.