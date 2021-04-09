Illinoisans 16 And Older Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Monday
Governor J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public. Pritzker announced yesterday that any Illinoisan 16-years old and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday. The governor says 150-thousand first dose appointments will be available to all residents next week at eleven mass vaccination sites in Cook County and the surrounding suburbs. Hospital and county sites throughout the state will also continue with vaccinations.