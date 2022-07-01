      Weather Alert

Illinois Urges Public To Leave Fireworks Displays To Trained Professionals

Jul 1, 2022 @ 11:26am

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the state fire marshal are urging the public to leave fireworks displays to trained professionals.  Organizations and individuals sponsoring fireworks shows should be sure their fireworks vendor has the required state licenses and certificates.  The Illinois Explosives Act requires that anyone who purchases, possesses, uses, transfers, stores or disposes of explosives, including display fireworks, must have an explosives license and explosives storage certificate issued by IDNR.

